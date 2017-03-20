What's Cooking

Delicious Summer Fruit

By Debbie Sorensen

Summertime seems to have a way of bringing a bit of adventure to outdoor meals and picnics. This salad with a zesty citrus and spice sauce caught my eye and I decided to use it for a special family celebration. I found it in the 2002 Taste of Home’s Quick Cooking publication. Contributed by Diane Hixon of Niceville, Florida, she found it a great way to showcase fruit.

Fruit salad was not very common at picnics when I grew up. When I see watermelon in any salad recipe, it reminds me how much we looked forward to that old-time summer favorite. Days before the Fourth of July, Mom would be sure to stop at Uncle Joe’s store when she was in town to make deliveries of eggs, milk and cream. After picking up the basic groceries, the most important task was selecting a nice big watermelon. Once she got home, we kids would help her unload the car and take the watermelon to an old wooden watering trough at the lower end of the corral. The water was piped into the trough from the nearby spring house and was shaded by Cotton Willow trees that lined the back-yard fence behind our house.

That cold spring water kept the big melon cool, as it bobbed around in the trough. When the day of the picnic arrived, excitement was high of course. After the meal was finished, one of the kids was designated to “go bring the watermelon to the house,” so we could have dessert. One year, in the scramble to get the melon out of the water and to the house, it slipped out of the hands of the horrified fruit carrier!!!

Thankfully, one of the big guys came to the rescue and supervised the pick-up of the mess until the mothers to took over. The ladies hosed down what they could and trimmed up the remaining pieces of that sad looking pile of green and red so everyone got a little taste of the infamous dessert disaster of the day.

As you might imagine, the telling of that tale got sweeter and sillier as the years went by. Watermelon made on impression on my mind for sure. I hope you’ll enjoy it in this recipe and perhaps have some stories of your own to share as you enjoy summertime fruits.

Fruit with Yogurt Sauce

3/4 c. boiling water 1/4 c. raisins

1 – 8 oz. carton of Lemon yogurt 1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/8- to 1/4 tsp. ground allspice 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. grd cardamom

4 large firm bananas, cut into 1/2-inch slices 2 T. lemon juice

2 medium cantaloupe, peeled seed and cubed 3 c. seedless, cubed watermelon

Wooden skewers, Substitute fruit of your choice if desired

Lemon zest and fresh mint for garnish

Place the water and raisins in a bowl; let stand for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the yogurt, ginger, allspice and cardamom in another bowl. Drain raisins; stir into yogurt mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Too bananas in lemon juice. Alternately thread fruit on wooden skewers or place in a serving bowl. Serve with yogurt sauce. Garnish with the lemon zest and leaves of fresh mint. Yield: 8 servings